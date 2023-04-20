Supervisors approve 2024 budget

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 budget at a meeting held Tuesday, April 18.

Prior to passing the resolution, the Board recessed from the regular meeting to hold a public hearing.

“Budget planning went well,” said Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell. “We pretty much stuck to what our intentions were. There are more challenges coming up this year.”

Board Chairman Steve Kenkel said the budget average is going up 7.85%.

“Expenses are going up,” he said. He noted 76% of the budget is wages and benefits. Wages were increased around 5 - 5.5%. Health insurance went up 14% and property liability insurance increased 23%.

Kenkel said the Supervisor’s goal is to keep the general fund reserve at around the 15 - 20% range, and the general reserve is currently at 16%.

“I appreciate all the department heads. We tried to get it down and everyone was very cooperative.”

“We had more meetings than we have ever had trying to get it down to something we could work with and keep the services we provide in the county. These are challenging times. We have to work as a team, and I believe we are going to do it,” Kenkel said, prior to the Board unanimously approving the budget.

“It was a long time coming, but it was time well spent.”

The Supervisors also set two public hearing dates for May 16, to amend both the FY2023 Budget and the FY2024 Budget.

Amendments will have to be made to the FY2024 budget due to the $843,838 the County will receive from the City of Harlan for the 28E Law Enforcement Agreement, which was not included in the budget for the upcoming year.

The Supervisors also passed two resolutions to place a 180-day moratorium on large scale solar energy construction permits and wind energy construction permits to update ordinances pertaining to these permits.

“We aren’t trying to stop or slow down any of these projects, and we don’t know of anything coming. We just want to be prepared,” Kenkel said.

This moratorium is only for large construction projects, anyone wanting a permit for a smaller project for a house or barn may still apply for a permit.