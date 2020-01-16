Supervisors approve master matrix for Shelby County
COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously has approved a resolution allowing for the master matrix to be utilized in the county in regards to livestock confinements.
The approval again this year came with some conversation, with the continued thought there has to be some changes in regard to public hearings about confinements.
