Supervisors approve pay increase for Interim EMS Director, appoint Assistant Director

SHELBY COUNTY — Upon recommendation from the Shelby County Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Advisory Council, the Board of Supervisors voted for an annual wage increase of $2,500 for Interim EMS Director Jordon Sanders at the October 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board also named Shelby County EMA Coordinator Alex Londo EMS Assistant Director.

Londo presented the board with the EMA quarterly report, and noted the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) does not have the local staff to accommodate the county’s immediate needs.

Chairman Steve Kenkel asked Londo if his department had received any response from Summit Carbon Solutions regarding inquiries about dispersion models or pipeline safety procedures. Londo said no useful responses have been received.

In other business, Shelby County Engineer Chris Fredericksen provided a secondary road report, and asked the Board to approve two road right-of-way utility permits from Nishnabotna Valley REC. Fredericksen also recommended the approval of a resolution to place a stop sign at the intersection of Yellowwood Road and 600th Street, making the intersection a one-way stop. The sign will be placed on the southeast corner of the intersection, causing all north-bound traffic on Yellowwood Road to come to a complete stop. The Board passed the resolution unanimously.

The Supervisor committee reports included Charles Parkhurst discussing a four-county meeting he recently attended in Onawa, Bryce Schaben attended a safety action plan meeting to assist in making Shelby County eligible for particular grant opportunities, and Kenkel attended the Southwest Iowa Mental Health District meetings.

The Board also discussed the publication of the annual county-owned farmland bid acceptance. Tentatively, the date has been set for December 17, with bids accepted until December 13. A formal date will be set during an upcoming meeting.