Home / Home

Supervisors approve road, bridge embargoes proactively

Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    COUNTY – Shelby County has proactively approved resolutions that would allow county officials to place embargoes on county roads should there be a need, without having to wait for a special meeting of the county’s board of supervisors to approve an embargo request.

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here