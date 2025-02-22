Supervisors approve salary increase for county officials

SHELBY COUNTY ­ ­— The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted to increase the salaries of some elected officials by 3.5% in fiscal year 2026.

The increase was based on the recommendation of the compensation board, represented by Ruthanne Grimsley, at the board meeting Tuesday, February 18. Grimsley said the recommended increase was based on current salaries for those same positions in similar sized counties. The approved 3.5% increase would pertain to the county’s auditor, recorder, attorney, and treasurer.

The compensation board recommended a 9.5% increase for Sheriff Neil Gross. Gross’s proposal to the compensation board was for a 6% pay increase, and after discussion, the Supervisors voted to increase his pay 6%.

“With the budget we have to work with right now. . . I’m not comfortable with 9.5%. It’s a big chunk of money. We do need to catch up, but maybe do it over time,” said Supervisor Mike Kolbe.

“I agree with what Neil recommended,” said Supervisor Charles Parkhurst.

In other business, County Pipeline Liasion Steve Kenkel provided an update on the proposed Summit Carbon Solution pipeline. More on Kenkel’s update may be found in the Tuesday, February 25 edition of the Harlan Tribune.

The board also approved a 28E Cooperative Agreement for a Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) Grant Project. Shelby County, along with 20+ other counties, cities and the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT), is applying to receive funding to help rebuild 33 bridges in poor condition across the state. Shelby County is applying for funding assistance to replace a concrete box culvert on Hwy F-24 west of Earling.

County Engineer Chris Fredericksen said, “It sounds positive this will happen and we will get some funding through this grant.”

