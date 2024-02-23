Supervisors approve salary increase for elected county officials

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted to give elected county officials a salary increase in 2025.

The increase was approved following a recommendation by the Shelby County Compensation Board, represented at the February 20 meeting by Ruthann Grimsley. The board voted to increase the salary for the Sheriff by 1%; a 4% increase plus an additional $1,500 stipend for the Board of Supervisors Chairperson and a 4% increase for other Board of Supervisor officials. The County attorney, treasurer, recorder, and auditor will also receive a 4% raise, plus an additional $2,000 to help to equalize pay to that of similar-sized Iowa counties.

Grimsley said “It’s been quite a few years,” since salaries were increased for elected officials.

The Board also passed a separate resolution to reimburse the Supervisors up to $100 per month for home office expenses including cell phone usage, computers, office supplies, and internet service. Board members must present receipts to the auditor’s office within 60 days of the expense.

In other business, Amanda Brewer of the Harlan Community Library and Paulette Madson from the Elk Horn Community Library discussed various happenings at each library. The Harlan Community Library has seen a 30% increase in foot traffic since last year and is planning improvements for the exterior of the building. The Elk Horn Community Library has many programs which benefit both children and adults in the community.

Shelby County Environmental Health Director Luke Wolken presented his quarterly department report, and stated the office has been very busy with passports. Shelby County is one of five counties in Iowa eligible for approximately $50,000 to be used in water well rehabilitation projects.

Auditor Mark Maxwell reported the County Annex is currently being repaired due to damage caused by a burst water line during last month’s inclement weather. Claims have been filed with the insurance company.

Upon Maxwell’s recommendation, the board voted to increase the pay for election precinct officials to $12 per hour; precinct chairperson and co-chairperson to $14 per hour; and election night runners to $60 per election. All positions will also be paid mileage.

The Board also voted to publish the 2023 wage report and heard updates from the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry by Todd Valline and a secondary roads department report from County Engineer Chris Fredericksen.