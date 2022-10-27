Supervisors approve second reading of zoning ordinance, final public hearing scheduled for Tuesday

SHELBY COUNTY —The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held the second of three public hearings regarding Ordinance 2022-4 Tuesday, October 25 at 10 a.m. at the C.G. Therkildsen Activity Center in Harlan.

Board Chairman Steve Kenkel gave a summary of the ordinance, which establishes setbacks for hazardous liquid pipelines.

Over 20 were in attendance, and several used the public hearing to voice support for the ordinance.

Tom Comb, General Manager of Regional Water, said that Regional Water has not been contacted by anyone about installation of a pipeline and rural water concerns.

“There are an estimated twelve waterline main crossings planned by the pipeline in Shelby County alone,” Comb stated.

He said that eminent domain issues concern regional water because at this time, money for any required moving of water lines must be absorbed by Regional Water if eminent domain is used.

Landowner Rick Chipman, who also has employees and family within steps of the proposed route, voiced concern for livestock protocols for any pipeline accidents and permanent damage to conservation related practices on his operation.

“These easements are forever and can be sold to other companies,” he said.

Dr. Jennifer Barnett, Superintendent of the Harlan Community Schools, spoke about student and faculty safety.

Harlan City Administrator Gene Getty, said that placing a hazardous pipeline has possibilities of limiting economic development.

Landowners including Jan Reining, Mary Powell, and Sherri Webb thanked the Board for their efforts and expressed their thoughts regarding safety of animals, humans and the land itself.

“We’ve got to do something about this,” Webb stated.

Letters supporting the ordinance were also submitted by the Cities of Shelby and Earling, joining the City of Harlan in drafting Resolutions of Support for the proposed ordinance.

Board member Charles Parkhurst introduced and moved to adopt Ordinance 2022-4. Board member Darrin Haake seconded the motion.

The third and final public hearing regarding the ordinance will be held Tuesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, Harlan. The Board of Supervisors will meet in regular session at 9 a.m., prior to the public hearing.