Supervisors okay $5,000 to minimize critter damage
COUNTY -- Shelby County will pay $25 each for beaver tails from November 7-April 15 as part of an ongoing effort to minimize the damage the critters cause to roadways and structures throughout the county.
The county’s board of supervisors re-authorized the bounty this month, with a total dollar limit outlay of $5,000. Payments will be made on a first come, first served basis – once the $5,000 is expended there will be no more payments made for beaver tails this season.
The program has been in place for nine years, with $9,280 paid out the first year and $7,520 in year two. The last six years the county has authorized $5,000 for the beaver bounty and spent $3,560, $4,320 and $5,000 each of the years following. Officials have called the program “very effective,” and it will be put in place during the upcoming trapping season.
