Supervisors okay comp. board recommendations
COUNTY – Shelby County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a 16 percent raise for the sheriff, five percent raises for the auditor, recorder, attorney and treasurer, and four percent increases for the supervisors for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The move comes after further discussion of the Shelby County Compensation Board’s recommendation that was presented last month and reviewed for a third time at the supervisors’ February 1 meeting.
“I think I would agree fully with their recommendations,” said supervisor Darin Haake. “I don’t think we really need to adjust it at all based on other counties what I’ve seen they’re doing. I would stand behind what they recommend.” Others agreed.
“I’m with Darin; I think they made good suggestions,” said supervisor Charlie Parkhurst.
Full article in the Tribune.
