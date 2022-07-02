Supervisors okay comp. board recommendations

Home / Home

Mon, 02/07/2022 - 11:20am admin
By: 
Bob Bjoin, Editor

    COUNTY – Shelby County’s Board of Supervisors has approved a 16 percent raise for the sheriff, five percent raises for the auditor, recorder, attorney and treasurer, and four percent increases for the supervisors for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
    The move comes after further discussion of the Shelby County Compensation Board’s recommendation that was presented last month and reviewed for a third time at the supervisors’ February 1 meeting.
    “I think I would agree fully with their recommendations,” said supervisor Darin Haake.  “I don’t think we really need to adjust it at all based on other counties what I’ve seen they’re doing.  I would stand behind what they recommend.”  Others agreed.  
    “I’m with Darin; I think they made good suggestions,” said supervisor Charlie Parkhurst.

