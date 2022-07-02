Supervisors okay Master Matrix

COUNTY – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors unanimously has approved a resolution allowing for the master matrix to be utilized in the county in regards to livestock confinements.

The approval again this year came with some conversation, with the continued thought there has to be some changes in regard to public hearings about confinements.

“It’s something we do approve every year so we can use the master matrix for livestock confinements,” said supervisor chairman Steve Kenkel.

“I haven’t seen any law changes. It seems like that’s one thing they don’t want to touch. We’ve submitted to our representatives about four or five suggestions on some things that need to be cleaned up.

“I am not aware of anything being changed.”

