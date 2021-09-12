Supervisors room remodel to include electronics, expansion

COUNTY – Bequeathed funds from the Ted L. and Donna Williams Charitable Foundation will be utilized to update and expand access to the Shelby County Board of Supervisors meeting room at the Shelby County Courthouse in Harlan.

The supervisors are moving forward with a project that will outfit the room with electronics and tear out the back wall, replacing it with foldable glass doors that will allow for the room to expand into the downstairs hallway for more seating.

Total cost is estimated at $97,487.65, with $60,433.22 of the amount coming from the Williams estate in honor of Donna Williams. The remaining expenses will be covered with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

