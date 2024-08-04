Supervisors vote to sell Shelby County Annex building

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Board of Supervisors voted to sell the County Annex building during a meeting held Tuesday, April 2.

The building, located at 719 Market Street in Harlan, will be sold though a sealed bid process, with a minimum required bid of $256,000, the building’s appraised value. Three tenants are currently renting space in the annex, however there is still ample space not being used. All current leases will be honored until the expiration date on the leases. The sale by quick claim deed will be processed after the opening of the bids on June 4, 2024 at 9 a.m. A check in the amount of 10% of the purchase price must accompany the bid. Bids must be received at the auditor’s office at 5 p.m. June 3, 2024.

Currently, there are no county offices housed in the annex, and funds from the sale of the building will be used for Capital Projects. The Board stated this was a better option than raising property taxes. The unanimous vote took place after a hearing with no comment being heard from the public.

In other business, the Board reviewed and approved an updated list of Shelby County Medical Examiners. The list includes Dr. Scott Markham D.O.– County Coroner; and death investigators Patrick Pucelik, Russ Marquardt, Gretchen King, Frannie DeLauter, Mary Krajicek, Cassie Voge and Administrator Jennifer Lefeber.

Shelby County EMS Department’s Interim Director Jordon Sanders presented an update on the organizational processes being initiated and an overview of finances. As of April 1, the department is currently under budget. There have been 411 emergency calls since the county took over December 1. Sanders said he is looking at options to cut overtime costs without shortening response time. “We owe taxpayers an efficient response,” Sanders said.

Auditor Maxwell reported requests for absentee ballots for the June 4 primary election are now being accepted, however, ballots will not be mailed until May 15. In-person voting at the auditor’s office will begin May 15. The voting process used at the Harlan polling location last fall during the city/school election will be implemented at the four polling locations throughout Shelby County.

The Supervisors gave various committee updates. Bryce Schaben stated the extra money allotted during last month’s meeting for the Beaver Bounty has already been depleted. Charles Parkhurst reported $275,000 was awarded the Shelby County Trails Committee at a recent Metro Area Planning Agency (MAPA) meeting. Board Chairman Steve Kenkel said the required budget hearing held April 1 was a success. There were six residents in attendance, and the majority of questions from taxpayers were about the notices the state required the county to send.

The Board discussed and voted to approve a memorandum of understanding addressing merit raises and compensation time with the Secondary Road Department Union members.