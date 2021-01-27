Supporting Our Cattle Industry

COUNTY – The 2021 Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association will host a drive-through style banquet in 2021 instead of its annual in-person event in order to adhere to safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annually bringing anywhere from 600-725 people together for the popular banquet just wasn’t in the cards this year, said association president Tim Graeve.

“The decision to not have an in-person banquet was an extremely difficult one for the Cattlemen,” Graeve said. “The first Saturday in February has become a date everyone circles on the calendar as one of the events that many enjoy attending every year.

“We held out as long as we could under the current circumstances, and made that decision based on what’s best for the safety of everyone, especially over 600 people normally in attendance.”

Serving will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at St. Boniface Hall in Westphalia. Meals will be delivered straight to the vehicle; no inside dining is available.

2021 Scholarship Awardees

Congratulations to.....

Austin Ahrenholtz

Dani Arkfeld

Connor Bruck

Marshall Eggerss

Brody Frederick

Thomas Frederick

Renee Grimm

Dalton Gross

Emily Gross

Ashley Hastert

Abigail Jacobsen

Elise Juhl

Colby Keller

Cole Kramer

Carly Lehan

Haley Manz

Jake McLaughlin

Logan Peters

Mason Peters

Jordan Petersen

Kayla Powers

Alex Schechinger

Bobbie Schechinger

Jackson Schmitz

Hunter Soma

Ashley Sonderman

Kelsey Tremel

Abby Wingert