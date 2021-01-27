Supporting Our Cattle Industry
COUNTY – The 2021 Shelby County Cattlemen’s Association will host a drive-through style banquet in 2021 instead of its annual in-person event in order to adhere to safety considerations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Annually bringing anywhere from 600-725 people together for the popular banquet just wasn’t in the cards this year, said association president Tim Graeve.
“The decision to not have an in-person banquet was an extremely difficult one for the Cattlemen,” Graeve said. “The first Saturday in February has become a date everyone circles on the calendar as one of the events that many enjoy attending every year.
“We held out as long as we could under the current circumstances, and made that decision based on what’s best for the safety of everyone, especially over 600 people normally in attendance.”
Serving will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 at St. Boniface Hall in Westphalia. Meals will be delivered straight to the vehicle; no inside dining is available.
2021 Scholarship Awardees
Congratulations to.....
Austin Ahrenholtz
Dani Arkfeld
Connor Bruck
Marshall Eggerss
Brody Frederick
Thomas Frederick
Renee Grimm
Dalton Gross
Emily Gross
Ashley Hastert
Abigail Jacobsen
Elise Juhl
Colby Keller
Cole Kramer
Carly Lehan
Haley Manz
Jake McLaughlin
Logan Peters
Mason Peters
Jordan Petersen
Kayla Powers
Alex Schechinger
Bobbie Schechinger
Jackson Schmitz
Hunter Soma
Ashley Sonderman
Kelsey Tremel
Abby Wingert
