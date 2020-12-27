SUPREME EDUCATION
HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School mock trial students had an amazing experience last week, as the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, Susan Christensen of Harlan, served as judge for their in-class mock trials.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95