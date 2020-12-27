SUPREME EDUCATION

Home / Home

Sun, 12/27/2020 - 8:00am

    HARLAN -- Harlan Community High School mock trial students had an amazing experience last week, as the chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court, Susan Christensen of Harlan, served as judge for their in-class mock trials.

 

