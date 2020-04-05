Home / Home

Supt., administrators, staff awarded salary increases

Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:54am admin

    HARLAN -- The superintendent, administrators, teachers and other school staff have been awarded varying salary and/or benefits increases for the 2020-21 school year, as approved by the HCS Board of Education.
    HCS Superintendent of Schools Lynn Johnson will receive an overall salary and benefits increase amounting to $3,774 -- to $186,334 in 2020-21 from the current year’s $182,560.

This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here