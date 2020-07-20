SURVEY: MAJORITY WANT IN-PERSON WITH SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Like nation and Iowa, patrons here split on issues

10 speak at meeting

Somewhat lost on the crowd, however, was the issue of teacher and staff health and safety. While speakers focused on important student and family needs, and their opinions on face coverings, Supt. of Schools Lynn Johnson and some board members also had staff safety top of mind.

HARLAN -- Recommendations from the administrative team at Harlan Community Schools suggest an in-person educational experience for students this upcoming school year, with some safety limitations that will include the wearing of face coverings for students and staff in many instances, especially when social distancing is not attainable.

The Harlan Community Schools Board of Education will have the final say, and is expected to make decisions at its July 23 board meeting.

Administrative recommendations were presented at a board workshop Thursday, July 16, and follow months of exhaustive research by HCS Supt. of Schools Lynn Johnson, principals and lead team staff, including review of guidelines and advice from health and legal experts -- the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), Iowa Department of Public Health, Shelby County Department of Public Health and Iowa Department of Education, to name a few.

The board also provided time at its workshop to hear from district patrons -- about 75 were in attendance, many opting not to wear masks, but others who did in the socially-distanced HCHS gymnasium. Ten requested to speak at the forum, and provided comments on everything from their own personal opinions on safety limitations - specifically masks - and data they have found, to concerns about the effects on their children any such limitations would have.

Johnson gave a presentation to the board, which showed compiled results of parent/guardian and staff surveys regarding the upcoming school year. The survey, in general, showed a majority wanting in-person school with limitations.

