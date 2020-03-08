Susan Hulsebus enjoys her time with family
TENNANT -- Susan (Myers) Hulsebus was only three months old in 1964 when her family moved back to Shelby from Texas. Hulsebus has been told she “slept in a box on the floor of the car” during the family’s return trip to Iowa.
Hulsebus was born in Fort Hood, TX when her dad, Robert Myers, was stationed there in the Army. The Myers family at that time consisted of parents, Robert and Bonnie (Hansen), and daughters, Laurie and Susan.
