Sustainable swan sculpture lands at Museum of Danish America

ELK HORN— “The Nordic Swan”, a giant sculpture made from scrapwood and over 300 recycled plastic buckets, has found a place to nest at the Jens Jensen Prairie Landscape Park on the Museum of Danish America grounds in Elk Horn.

The sculpture was created by Thomas Dambo, a prominent recycle artist from Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Danish Embassy in Washington, D.C. owns the swan and organized an American tour for the sculpture.

Previously, it was displayed at the Kennedy Center and the National Nordic Museum in Seattle before arriving in Elk Horn. It will remain at MoDA until October.

“We are very much looking forward to having it on-site to welcome visitors through the spring and summer as we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year,” said Diya Nagaraj, Albert Ravenholt Curator of Danish-American Culture.

In 2015, The Nordic Council of Ministers in Copenhagen commissioned Dambo to create “something spectacular” at their entrance to support the theme of sustainablility.

Dambo said it took the Council four months to collect the plastic buckets from their cafeteria, where they were used for food containment.

When on its base, the swan stands about 12 feet high and has a wingspan of over eight feet. It weighs around 200 pounds, and the base has steel weights to stabilize it.

The swan is the national bird of Denmark, and is featured in Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Ugly Duckling”.

The classic fairy tale tells the story of a duckling who is ridiculed and ostracized because his barnyard family perceived him as ugly. Once grown, he is accepted by a flock of swans. It is then he sees his own reflection in the water, and realizes he was not a duckling, but a beautiful swan.

Much like the story, Dambo’s sculpture shows the transformation of something unwanted into a thing of beauty.

“By taking materials that would otherwise be recycled or thrown out and turning them into art, Dambo’s work sparks conversations about sustainability and waste in Denmark and around the world,” Nagaraj said.

The Nordic Swan at the Museum of Danish America is made possible through the support of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and Gordon Faber, in memory of his wife, Sally.