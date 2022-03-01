SWIBA HONOR BAND
HARLAN -- Ten Harlan Community High School band students have been selected to the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association Honor Bands following auditions held December 11. The students, under the direction of Bill Kearney, will perform at the honor band festival January 17 in Atlantic.
Selected to either the 9th/10th grade band or 11th/12th grade band are front L to R --Ian Shelton, Cole Heronimus, Gianna Sampson and Emily Schechinger. Back L to R -- Eric Torneten, Ian Kearney, Tyler Shelton, Ian Griffith, Seth Anderson and Keyton Francis.
Being selected to the honor bands places the students among the best musicians in southwest Iowa. Leading the way with 35 musicians selected was Denison-Schleswig, followed by 26 from Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 21 from Glenwood and 13 from Clarinda.
Other Shelby County-area students selected to the honor bands include Josiah Conner, trumpet, IKM-Manning; Shea Hopp, alto sax, Tri-Center; and Timothy Conner, horn, IKM-Manning; (Photo by Bob Bjoin)
