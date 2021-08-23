SWIHMB Performs in Iowa State Fair Parade
DES MOINES -- Congratulations to these Harlan Community High School band students who participated in the Southwest Iowa Honor Marching Band performance at the Iowa State Fair Parade in Des Moines on August 11, L to R -- Ian Kearney - tenor drums, Garrett Hillwick - trumpet, Emma Herzberg - bari sax, and Angie Ordonez - tenor sax.
