T-C Jazz hopes for IJC wild card invite
NEOLA -- The Tri-Center High School Jazz Band earned third-place at the recent Dick Bauman District Jazz Festival, putting it one step closer to performing at the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames should it be selected as a wild card band.
The top two bands in each class at the district festival earn automatic bids, and in Class 2A those bands were Treynor and Red Oak. Tri-Center’s third place finish allows it to be considered as one of three wild card selections.
