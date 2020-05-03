Home / Home

T-C Jazz hopes for IJC wild card invite

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    NEOLA -- The Tri-Center High School Jazz Band earned third-place at the recent Dick Bauman District Jazz Festival, putting it one step closer to performing at the Iowa Jazz Championships in Ames should it be selected as a wild card band.
    The top two bands in each class at the district festival earn automatic bids, and in Class 2A those bands were Treynor and Red Oak.  Tri-Center’s third place finish allows it to be considered as one of three wild card selections.

