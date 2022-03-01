T-C teacher cited with sexual exploitation

NEOLA – A teacher and coach in the Tri-Center (Neola) School District is being accused of having an alleged sexual relationship with a student, and has been charged in Pottawattamie County District Court with sexual exploitation by a school employee and dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors.

Ag/FFA Teacher and Girls Softball Coach Josie Mae McMinemee, 26, 664 Fir Rd., Shelby, also is accused of sending nude photos and videos to the student.

She was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on $5,000 bond December 28, and a preliminary hearing is slated for February 3.

