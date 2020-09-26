Home / Home

Tater pickin’ at Carstens Farmstead

Sat, 09/26/2020 - 8:00am admin

    SHELBY — More than 400 pounds of potatoes were planted last spring at the Carstens Farmstead near Shelby. People gathered and helped dig and pick up the potatoes on Saturday. One and a half ton of potatoes were harvested for a free will donation. Organizers said there was a great turnout for the event. Due to COVID-19 the Annual Carstens Farm Days was cancelled this fall.

