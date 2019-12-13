Taylor makes Harlan stop
HARLAN -- Jeremy Taylor, republican candidate for the District 4 U.S. Representatives seat, made a campaign stop in Harlan Thursday, Dec. 5. Approximately 20 people turned out for the event at the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry atrium. Taylor discussed the issues important to him as he seeks the republican nomination, including a balanced budget, pro-life initiatives including the federal fetal heartbeat bill, rollbacks on rules and regulations for business and industry and taking back the U.S. House of Representatives from the democratic party.
