Teacher, basketball coach remembered

HARLAN — When Mitch Osborn looked back, three rows up to the right from the bench, he saw Cliff Tamm and his wife, Judy, supporting Harlan basketball.

Cliff Tamm, 88, died Sept. 24.

“They are great community members and always Harlan Cyclone fans.”

When Osborn was coaching his Elk Horn team, he said Tamm treated the Elk Horn team like his own.

“He was a very positive person, a positive coach and very likeable,” Osborn said. “I don’t think he had an enemy at all. Everyone was his close friend.”

Kent Klinkefus, former high school principal, said Tamm was a social studies teacher at the high school when he came in 1988.

“I always called Cliff our worker bee. You need worker bees on your staff to make things work,” he said. “You’d ask him to do something and he’d do it. He was one of those guys you appreciated having on staff not only for that reason, but he was always there. He was a great staff member.”

Tamm was both a teacher and a basketball coach.

“He stayed with coaching and didn’t branch off into clubs,” Klinkefus said. “He was as loyal there as he was as a staff member.”

Klinkefus said he suspects if Tamm had to do it over again he’d probably do it the same way.

“He enjoyed kids a lot and they enjoyed him. He could relax around them,” he said. “He didn’t have to put on a facade and treated them with dignity. The kids really appreciated him.”

Ken Carstens and his wife, Vicki, spoke about him. Ken knew Tamm through coaching.

“Cliff had a good sense of humor, that’s what I remember most,” Ken said. “He had a really dry wit. He was fun to be around. The kids had what were called ‘Tamm-isms,’ things that he said that they all found very amusing.”

Vicki said Tamm was personable.

“He always tried to make people feel good about themselves and talked to the kids on a personal level,” she said.