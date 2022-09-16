Teacher Spotlight: Mr. Boelter

Q: What are you most looking forward to with working at IKM-Manning?

A: I am looking forward to meeting the students and my fellow teachers at IKM-Manning. I consider myself a people-person and look forward to the relationships that are created at school.

Q: What inspired you to become a teacher?

A: I come from a family of teachers. My father taught for 36 years and my mother taught for 38 years. My brother is currently a professor at Buena Vista University and so is his wife. My grandmother and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins are also teachers. The job has always been at the forefront of my mind and my goals.

Q: What do you most enjoy about the grade level you’re teaching?

A: I like the middle-school age because they are fun to work with. The kids are easy to motivate at this age and tend to not be bored with the concept of school.

Q: Did you always want to be a teacher?

A: Yes. I became a teacher to help students to become better human beings. I guess part of me always thought about becoming a teacher and following in my parents' footsteps.

Q: Do you have any pets?

A: I have a cat named Lucy. She's kind of a diva and thinks the world revolves around her.

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: I have many hobbies. I love to read, to watch sports, to fish, to listen to music, to work in the yard, and to spend time with my family.

Q: What is your favorite memory from this past summer?

A: My family went to the Iowa State Fair and a Lumineers' concert. Both events were entertaining. It was our last adventure before both my sons took off for college.

Q: Who was your favorite teacher? Why?

A: My favorite teacher was my biology teacher, Mr. Wade Olson. Mr. O made class fun, exciting, and a learning experience. I found myself really enjoying science class because of him. I liked how he cared about his students and set a positive example for me to follow. Mr. Olson was 6' 11" and had all sorts of fun posters and science displays in his room. I often found myself laughing and having fun learning. Mr. Olson was a major reason for me becoming a teacher.

