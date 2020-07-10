Teal Out fundraiser for cancer research
HARLAN -- The annual Teal Out event at Harlan Community High School last week raised funds for Colleen’s Dream Foundation and Ovarian Cancer research.
Jenna Hucka and her daughter Priya Nadine, 7, manned a booth at the high school volleyball game providing information and receiving free-will donations.
This year’s teal out was definitely more focused on education about the symptoms of ovarian cancer. The free-will donation bucket in the entryway at the volleyball game collected $150, and a fundraiser at Myrtue Medical Center the week prior raised approximately $3,500.
