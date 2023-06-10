Teal Out raises $3,500 for Colleen’s Dream

HARLAN — The HCHS Varsity Volleyball went late into the evening of October 3rd with a huge victory in the success of their 10th Annual Teal Out. With combined efforts by the HCHS Volleyball team, student council, NHS, Friends of Rachel and the Gaming Club, the night raised $3500 to go towards the Colleen’s Dream Foundation.

Nadine Kenkel started Teal Out ten years ago, and in doing so she left behind a legacy of compassion and awareness around the ovarian cancer that took her life in 2014.

“Nadine was the founder of Teal Out. She is why we are here tonight… I had the opportunity to care for her when she was in hospice. She said, ‘Jill, you need to keep this going for me.’ She said that to her daughter Jenna [Hucka] too.”

Jill Ferry, PA has helped with Teal Out for the last ten years to continue on the Teal Out Night to honor her dear friend and colleague’s request. Jill and Jenna stood together and handed out awareness information and held a silent auction.

“At the present time, there is no detection tool for ovarian cancer. We have nothing for ovarian cancer, and by the time it is diagnosed in most women, it is a very aggressive and advanced stage.”

After Jill spoke, the varsity girls did a bucket run to collect funds. The gaming club collected goodwill donations for rootbeer floats, and the Best Buddies Group held a bake sale through the night.

Also remembered was Bonnie Grote who very recently passed away after her fight on September 28, 2023. Bonnie leaves her story to urge everyone to pay attention and be active in self-care. Jill spoke of Colleen Drury, the founder of Colleen’s Dream Foundation, and Brenda Schmidt whose book Brenda’s Wish all speak out for the need of earlier detection for ovarian cancer.

“Brenda, Nadine, Bonnie, and Colleen. This is what we are here for tonight…Think about someone that you know who’s struggling, reach out to them, regardless of if it’s cancer related. Touch one another because life’s too short. I didn’t think I would lose Bonnie that quickly, but we did.”