TeamMates holds pep rally

HARLAN — Many gathered Thursday at The Grounds for a TeamMates pep rally.

DeMoine Adams, TeamMates CEO, provide an introduction about the program that began 31 years ago. It was cofounded by Tom and Nancy Osborne.

The program is in 192 school districts, serving more than 10,000 students and in five states.

“We feel like we just got started,” Adams said. “There are still so many young people who deserve to have a positive role model.”

Mentor and Harlan Teammates Board President Stef Kramer and her mentee Abi Kaufman spoke about their experience in TeamMates.

“I would say that anyone who is considering this, it is a little bit of a time commitment but it is time well spent.” Kramer said.

Kaufman said the program is inspiring.

“If you want to be a mentor, I think it would be awesome because you are able to change someone’s life. It takes one hour out of your day to see your mentee and it will change your life forever.”