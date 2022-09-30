HARLAN — A TeamMates Pep Rally is scheduled for Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. at The Grounds.

“The TeamMates Pep Rally is to spread the word to our community about our amazing mentoring program we have here in the Harlan community,” said Courtney King-Crum. “We will have current mentors and board members present. We will also have some of the Teammates staff members present who can speak about the positive impact Teammates can make for youth in our community.”

The event will include trivia with prizes, as well as prizes for the person who brings the most people along with them to the event. There will also be Rise Donuts and free coffee.

There are currently have approximately 25 Teammates mentor/mentee matches. Teammates started in Harlan in 2011. King-Crum said there have been more than 100 students and counting who have been positively impacted by the TeamMates program.

“Our matches meet weekly. Our program is strengths-based so the matches use their strengths and preferences to build a positive relationship,” King-Crum said. “We do go on field trips as an organization each year. We have attended Creighton basketball games, gone to the Omaha zoo, as well as local events such as bowling and movie nights.”