Telecom, contract questions introduced
HARLAN – A Harlan man is questioning the feasibility of the Harlan Municipal Utilities continuing to offer telecommunications services after its board approved loaning it more surplus revenues from the electrical department.
Mike Anliker addressed the Harlan City Council Tuesday, Jan. 21, wondering why in this day and age of multiple telecommunications companies offering services that HMU continues to offer the service while not making enough to even break even.
