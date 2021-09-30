Telecom sale supporters sending letter to residents

HARLAN – Harlan residents will be getting a private informational letter in the mail soon from two individuals supporting the sale of the Harlan Municipal Utilities communications utility.

Mike and Aaron Anliker took it upon themselves to develop the piece, with hopes that residents will realize the financial difficulties the communications utility is facing and that a sale is a positive move.

It’s an approximate $1,350 expense the Anlikers are paying on their own to get the message out to Harlan residents. Everyone needs to have as much information as possible before the November public vote that, if approved, would authorize the discontinuance and sale of the utility if HMU so chooses, they said.

The almost 400 pages of information about the vote and everything associated with the petition process is being put into a one-page document for education on the current status of the communications utility, they said.

“All one has to do is look at past HMU year-end audits to see how much money the communications utility has been losing, not to mention service issues many of us have had,” said Mike Anliker.

A sale would give HMU internal cash between departments for use as the HMU Board of Trustees sees fit, whether it be to pay down outside debt held by HMU or limit the need for further debt in the investment of projects and improved service for all departments, he said.

“I feel four utilities run by one person is too much,” Anliker said. “With three utilities I feel more attention could be paid to the operations of those three. Maybe we would not have the water situation we are in or the gas supply constraints.”

