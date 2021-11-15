Ten selected for SWIBA Honor Bands
HARLAN -- Ten Harlan Community Middle School 7th and 8th grade musicians have been selected for the Southwest Iowa Bandmasters Association’s honor bands, through auditions held Saturday, Oct. 30 in Clarinda.
Students accepted include 7th Grade, front L to R -- Jolie Nielson, trombone; Allie Anderson, french horn; Delaney Schwery, french horn; and Jeremiah Simpson, trombone. Back row L to R, 8th grade -- Rebekah Christensen, clarinet; Chloe Hol, clarinet; Angelica Stern, percussion; Grant Petersen, percussion; Levi Schechinger, clarinet; and Carly Torneten, alto saxophone.
The students performed with the honor bands in a concert held Friday, Nov. 12 at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. (Photo contributed)
