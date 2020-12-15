Thank You!
REGIONAL – Harlan Community Schools’ students are offering kindness and appreciation this month to the many health care workers in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska working to keep residents healthy and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashley Nihsen, a nurse with Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs and parent to students in the district, recently reached out to the teachers and students seeing if they would be willing to make cards for nursing staff who were in need of uplifting their spirits.
The pandemic is taking its toll on health care professionals as they work to take care of patients in near capacity facilities, and within eight hours the teachers at Harlan Primary, Intermediate and Middle Schools had collected more than 280 cards, with more being drafted and sent this month.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95