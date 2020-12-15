

(Photos contributed)

Levi Fields, a first-grader at Harlan Primary, writes a thank-you note to health care workers at Methodist Health System for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.



(Photo contributed)

One of the messages



(Photo contributed)

Some of the cards have been placed on the bulletin board for all to see. Pictured with the cards are L to R -- Robin Behilers, Tammy Franks, Jean Carstensen, and Tara Flom, registered nurses in the emergency department.



(Photo contributed)

Holding some of the thank you cards from students are L to R -- Courtney Schmid, director emergency services; Katie Funk, unit director, telemetry; Megan Gerdes, unit director, ACE unit; and Kyle Kreger, unit director, critical care.