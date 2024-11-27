Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, Farm Bureau survey says

NATIONWIDE — A Thanksgiving

feast will cost less this year,

according to an annual Farm Bureau

survey.

The national average price for

a meal for 10 people this year

is $58.08. The cost is based on a

menu of turkey, stuffing, sweet

potatoes, rolls, peas, cranberries,

a vegetable tray, and pumpkin pie

with whipped cream.

“This is a 5% decrease from 2023,

which was 4.5% lower than 2022,”

the American Farm Bureau saidin a statement. “Two years of declines

don’t erase dramatic increases

that led to a record high

cost of $64.06 in 2022.”

In 2023, the price for Thanksgiving

dinner for ten was $61.17, 4.5%

less than 2022. The 2022 cost was

20% higher than in 2021.

The average price this year is

19% higher than it was in 2019,

when the COVID-19 pandemic

caused worldwide inflation impacting

food prices.

The average price for a 16-pound

turkey is $25.67, down 6% from

2023.The turkey is traditionally

the main attraction on

the Thanksgiving table and

is typically the most expensive

part of the meal,” said

Farm Bureau Economist

Bernt Nelson in a statement.

“The American turkey

flock is the smallest it’s

been since 1985 because of

avian influenza, but overall

demand has also fallen,

resulting in lower prices

at the grocery store for

families planning a holiday

meal.”

O ther T hanksgiving i ngredients

were also cheaper

this year. However, dinner

rolls and cubed stuffing

were 8% higher, and cranberry

prices were 12% more

than in 2023.

A dding b oneless h am,

Russet potatoes and frozen

green beans to the menu

raises the average dinner

price for 10 this year to

$77.34.

W hole m ilk p rices a re

down 14.3% from last year.

Sweet potatoes are down

26.2%.

The average Thanksgiving

dinner price is lowest in

the South at $56.81 and highest

in the West at $67.81. In

the Northeast, it’s $57.36 and

$58.90 in the Midwest.

The national average cost

was calculated using surveys

completed with pricing

data from all 50 states

and Puerto Rico. Volunteer

shoppers checked prices inperson

and online, looking

for the best possible prices

without using special promotional

coupons or combinations.