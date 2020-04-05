Theatre postpones Beauty and the Beast until 2021

COUNTY – The Harlan Community Theatre is postponing its production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast until next summer due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Concerns such as safety for participants and audience members, closure of the school auditorium for auditions and rehearsals, and the uncertainty of whether or not theatrical performances will still be restricted when it comes to showtime are among the considerations discussed before a decision was made to postpone.

Auditions for the show next year will likely be at the beginning of May 2021. Performance dates are 7 p.m. July 30-31 and August 5-6, and 2 p.m. August 1 and 7, 2021.

The Harlan Community Theatre shows appreciation to everyone for their patronage and encourages people of all ages to become involved with the show next year. Stay up to date on Community Theatre happenings by liking their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/HarlanCommunityTheatre.