THERKILDSEN ACTIVITY CENTER VOTING STEADY TODAY!

It's been a steady stream of voters for the Harlan wards 1-4 today. Shelby County Auditor and Election Commissioner Mark Maxwell says the county has seen 4,300 absentee ballots as of this morning, and turnout today is strong as well. In 2016 there were 3,100 absentee ballots in total.

Watch here for Shelby County election results later tonight after the polls close at 9 p.m.