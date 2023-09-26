They got the beat The Marching Cyclones are in step for a great season

HARLAN — The Harlan Community High School Marching Band is in step for another successful season of performances and competitions.

Director Bill Kearney said The Marching Cyclones are 78 members strong this year. On September 16, they earned 3A first place at Creston Balloon Days.

The group will be in the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree parade in Clarinda September 30 and will compete in the Glenwood Fieldfest Marching Contest October 7. The Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band competition will be held October 14.

The program this year consists of “Musical elements with brass and woodwinds mixed with visual elements that is displayed in the marching and through the colorguard. We also have student field conductors, a drumline that marches with the band, and frontline percussion, Kearney said.

Kearney is proud of the students’ tenacity and resolve. “I have an amazing group of young musicians that are willing to work hard and give their best to maintain the high level of excellence that has always been a part of the Harlan Community Band Program,” he said.

“Our band students show up for early morning rehearsals and after school practices while maintaining their own very busy schedules. Never a fuss or complaint. I am honored to be their band director.”

Kearney said he appreciates the school administration and faculty and the community for the support. “We value every compliment and nugget of support that is given as we work in practice and performance,” he said.

“We look forward to providing the best entertainment and performances for our community.”