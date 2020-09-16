Things Happen for a Reason

The title of this column is one of those sayings I would use often but had never tied to my faith until moving to Harlan last week.

The first time I should have realized it, I was sitting in a pew struggling to decide between a $7.25/hour reporter job in Roswell, NM, or a salaried manager position with an up-and-coming coffee franchise. It seemed like a difficult decision, despite the fact I had a degree in Mass Communications from the College of Charleston in S.C.

The sermon that morning was titled, “No matter where you go, God will follow.” So shortly after returning home, I called the managing editor in Roswell and told him I’d take the job, choosing community journalism at a family-owned newspaper over the lure of big money and bonuses.

I learned a lot from the Beck family in those four years, but when the opportunity to join the copy desk in Las Cruces, NM, arose, I jumped.

It was a move that changed the course of my life forever, as it was there, that a beautiful young classified manager named Barbara caught my eye. Barbara and I now have three boys: Cade, 20, Jaekob, 13 and Jackston, 10. And before anyone asks, we’re excited to move to Harlan, having always preferred small-town life to the lure of bright lights and big cities.

Journalism has been in my life since I started the JJ Times the summer before fifth grade. A neighborhood friend, Jay Murphy, and I were trying to think of a way to make money to buy baseball cards. The concept of the newspaper came together and we were soon using my dad’s typewriter to put together each page, then making copies at the high school where he worked and finally, going door-to-door and selling copies for .25 cents.

Fast forward to this past Friday, when I randomly turned on the radio. “This must be the place” by the Talking Heads was on. Not only is the tune one of my all-time favorites, the lyrics couldn’t have painted a better picture as I headed in to town: “Home, is where I want to be, But I guess I’m already there …”

Well, there was really no “guessing” about it, as the move made sense on so many different levels, paramount among them the opportunity to manage a community newspaper without the pressures and demands of “corporate journalism.”

That’s the term I use to describe what’s happened to much of our industry the past 10 years, as community newspapers have been gobbled up by venture capital firms and the like all for the sake of increased profits.

Readers of the Harlan Newspapers have been lucky. Led by a tremendous family who understands the local community, Steve and Alan Mores, were extremely diligent in looking for a buyer who wouldn’t compromise those ideals.

The newspaper’s new owner, Louis Mullen, doesn’t care much for “corporate journalism.” He doesn’t believe the Harlan newspaper is stronger if it prints in Omaha and has an editor who lives in Council Bluffs.

As the publisher of your hometown newspaper, my office door stays open for staff, subscribers, business owners, non-subscribers and non-advertisers -- although the latter two need to first tell me why they don’t subscribe or advertise to gain an audience.

I don’t take this position lightly. It’s my job to make sure that the content of this newspaper reflects the pulse of our community.

One of the ways to make sure that’s happening is to be involved in the community, which is something I’ve always done and will continue here.

So hopefully that’s a good snapshot of your new publisher, who likes to tell stories but also understands that his story, and that of his family’s, is now one that’s interconnected with this special community.