Three cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Shelby County

COUNTY -- Two additional cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Shelby County

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was on March 27 in Shelby County. The individual is between 61-80 years old. The second confirmed case is an individual between 61-80 years old. The third confirmed case is an individual between 41-60 years old.

The Iowa Department of Public Health does not publicly release specific information regarding individual COVID-19 cases.

However, when a positive case is confirmed, a thorough investigation is completed and any individuals deemed to be at risk are notified and advised on appropriate measures to take.

“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread. Stay at home and limit exposure to other people. It is important to practice social distancing, if you must go out for essential items,” said Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health Director Lori Hoch. While there is no vaccine to prevent the virus, these simple steps can help stop the spread:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoiding the touching of your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm.

• Staying home when ill.

• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Approximately 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19. Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers)

AND

• other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved)

AND

• at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home. There may also be options for you to talk to a medical provider from home using technology.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.