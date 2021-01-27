Three finalists selected for HCS superintendent

HARLAN -- The Harlan Community School District Board of Directors announced Friday, Jan. 22 the three finalists in its superintendent search.

Grundmeyer Leader Services has been assisting the Board with the search. Initially a Community Stakeholder Survey was utilized; based on this data, the Board approved the following eight Desired Characteristics for the next Superintendent.

• Is approachable, accessible and welcoming

• Demonstrates ethics and integrity

• Follows through on tasks and responsibilities

• Recruits, hires and develops a strong administrative team

• Possess strong communication skills

• Strong instructional leader

• Ability to lead school improvement efforts

• Effectively manages district resources including facility updates

On Thursday, January 21, the board conducted semifinalist interviews via Zoom® with all seven candidates.

After reviewing the semifinalist interviews and all application materials, the following three candidates were selected as finalists: Dr. Jennifer Barnett, Andy Irwin and Robert Scott.

