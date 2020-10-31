Thriller Night: Cyclones prevail 49-42!



Harlan Community players celebrate Connor Frame's 48-yard touchdown return of an onside kick during the final 90 seconds of Friday's 49-42 playoff win over Carlisle. Frame's TD made it a 49-35 game. Right to left: Frame, Ashton Lyon, Wes Muenchrath, Jordan Schechinger and Brad Curren. (Photos by Mike Oeffner)



HCHS senior Mason Griffith fights for extra yards on a third-quarter carry.



Cyclone players, including Jesse Schwery (67), applaud Carlisle as the Wildcats receive their playoff trophy.



HCHS junior Joey Moser (3) shakes hands with Carlisle's Jacob Imhoff as time winds down in the Cyclones' victory.



Cyclone senior Brenden Bartley led the team with 92 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns against the Wildcats.