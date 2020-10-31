Thriller Night: Cyclones prevail 49-42!
HARLAN (Oct. 30) -- Down 28-14 early in the third quarter, the Harlan Community football team rose to the challenge once again Friday night at Merrill Field, scoring 28 unanswered points and holding off Carlisle 49-42 in a thrilling Class 3A third round playoff game.
The 2nd-ranked Cyclones (9-0) will now host No. 7 Lewis Central (8-1) in a 3A quarterfinal Friday, Nov. 6, back in Harlan. Carlisle, which outgained HCHS 469-386 in total offense, finished 6-4 overall.
A huge turning point in Friday's game occurred during a three-play stretch early in the third. Following Brenden Bartley's 7-yard TD run for the Cyclones, the Wildcats fumbled on the next play from scrimmage, Jameson Bieker recovered, and Connor Frame caught an 18-yard TD pass from Teagon Kasperbauer on the next snap to tie the score.
HCHS, which was never stopped in the second half, added one-yard scoring runs by Kasperbauer and William Kenkel and later got a 48-yard onside kick return from Frame. Wes Muenchrath's recovery of another onside kick sealed the victory with :55 to go.
See Tuesday's Harlan Tribune for full details.
