Tier 1B identified for vaccinations

COUNTY – Shelby County residents aged 65 and older are now in the next wave of coronavirus vaccinations expected to begin approximately February 1, it was announced last week.

Depending upon availability, vaccinations for those in Tier 1B can begin as early as February. Myrtue Medical Center and Shelby County Public Health say those wanting the vaccine are now able to call in and make an appointment for when Shelby County receives the vaccine.

“On January 21st, we received notice from Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) that 65 year-old people will be eligible for Phase 1B vaccine,” officials with Myrtue Medical Center said.

“Myrtue’s Public Health currently has 524 reservations for the 75 and older population and we will honor their reservations first. Anyone over 65 years of age and older that calls on or after January 21 to reserve a vaccine, will be added to the list based on when the request was received.”