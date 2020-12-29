Time to Hit the Links

HARLAN – As the Harlan Police Department’s expert and chief investigator of sex crimes, Steve Davis has seen his share of tragic situations.

Interviewing sexual predators who have abused their spouses, family members, strangers, or other acquaintances is a part of police work that admittedly, Davis said, not many consider taking on.

“I’ve done the stuff that really nobody wants to do,” Davis said.

It’s a position he found himself brought into early on in his career with the HPD. As a patrolman back in the early 1990s, he began investigating sexual-related crimes in Harlan.

Davis struggles to find the words to describe some of the worst cases of abuse he’s seen in his lifetime. He has investigated many predators and has interviewed individuals who have committed unspeakable atrocities. Those involving children have been especially difficult.