At this time, HMU won’t be selling telecom utility

HARLAN – A month after Harlan residents gave the Harlan Municipal Utilities the authority to consider selling off its telecommunications utility, officials are reiterating that HMU has no plans to sell at this time.

In the November 2 election, Harlan voters gave the Harlan Municipal Utilities the authority to discontinue and dispose of by sale its telecommunications utility if it chooses to in the future.

More than 61 percent (61.5%) of voters approved of the public measure in the city/school election thereby giving HMU the authorization to discontinue and dispose of its telecom. The measure needed a simple majority to pass.

While it gave the authority, it doesn’t require HMU to sell.

HMU Chief Executive Officer Ken Weber said the utilities has been fielding phone calls from customers asking about the future of the telecommunications utility.

“At this time, there have been no plans and no discussions of any sale of the telecom utility,” Weber said. “For the time being we’re moving forward.

