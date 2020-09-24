Home / Home

Tiny Lund Memorial Races get under way this weekend

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 3:46pm admin

    HARLAN -- The 28th-annual Tiny Lund Memorial Races will be held Friday-Saturday, Sept. 25-26 at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan.
    A fun-filled family weekend of racing is planned.
    Gates open at 3:28 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25 for the Dale Swanson Memorial Race with a pit meeting at 6:28 p.m. and hot laps/racing to follow.

