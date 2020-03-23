Tivoli Fest for 2020 canceled

ELK HORN -- On Thursday, March 19, the 2020 Tivoli Fest Committee announced it has decided to cancel the annual festival due to the uncertainty posed by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Tivoli Fest is Elk Horn’s annual Danish heritage festival that traditionally occurs over the Memorial Day weekend. This would have marked the 41st year of the celebration.

“We certainly hoped that it would not be necessary but unfortunately, it is,” said Chairmen Dustin Petersen.

The all volunteer committee was well under way with the planning and organizing, so it came with great disappointment to make the decision. The committee is taking this measure in an abundance of caution to maintain health and well-being of the Danish Villages, volunteers and visitors.