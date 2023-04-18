Tivoli Fest kickoff to be held April 21

ELK HORN — Tivoli Fest 2023 committee will hold a Staley’s Chicken Dinner Friday, April 21 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Elk Horn Fire Station. Following the dinner, Princess Laila Niklasen, Kimballton, and Prince Theo King, Elk Horn, will be on hand for the announcement coronation of the king and queen beginning at 7:00 pm.

Tivoli Fest will be held May 26 and 27. The theme this year is “Skål to Tivoli Fest” and the logo was designed by Julie Emadal, a student at the Sydansk Erhvervsskole in Denmark. After 10 years of being the Tivoli Fest chairmen, Dustin Petersen has handed over the reins to Stan Jens. Dustin will remain active with Tivoli.

Highlights of the event will be released soon.

Advanced tickets for the Tivoli dinner are available at Elk Horn SCSB and Marne Elk Horn. Tickets also available at the door. Carry outs and delivery available. See the ad in today’s paper.