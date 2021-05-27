TIVOLI FEST ROYALTY

ELK HORN -- The Danish community of Elk Horn selected Galen and Eileen Sornson to reign as the 2021 Tivoli Fest king and queen at the events this weekend.

A humble, warm and fun-loving couple, the Sornsons reside on a farm just outside of Elk Horn that has been in the family for generations.

Born and raised on the farm, Galen has been deeply involved in the Danish community for years. Eileen grew up in Elk Horn and has celebrated her Danish heritage all her life.

The couple is high school sweethearts and will have been married 63 years this August.

“We’re a country boy and a city girl,” Galen laughed.

