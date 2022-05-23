Tivoli Festival back in full swing

ELK HORN — Tivoli Fest, Elk Horn’s annual Danish festival is back in full swing for 2022.

This year marks the 42nd anniversary of the two-day heritage celebration held every Memorial Day weekend.

Reigning over the festivities will be 2022 King and Queen Barb and Mark Smith of Elk Horn. Junior royalty are Suan Reinhardt of Kimballton and Brody Larsen of Elk Horn.

The festivities begin Friday, May 27 with a kick off at the Elk Horn Fire Station. The Iowa Craft Beer Tent will be open from 3 - 11 p.m. The Tivoli Committee will be selling Danish hot dogs while they last beginning at 6 p.m. Danish Countryside Vines and Wines are sponsoring Loren Christensen Live with special guest Randy Burks from 5 - 7 p.m.

Hired Guns, a musical group comprised of veteran musicians, including local legend Mark Christensen, will be playing everything from classic rock to classic country from 8 - 11 p.m. A free will donation will be taken at the gate.

Saturday’s events will begin at 8 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony, conducted by Mayor Keli Hansen and Tivoli Chairperson Dustin Petersen. The Tivoli King and Queen will raise the Danish and American Flags.

The M & M Fun Run 5K Mill to Mermaid will take off at 8:15. Registration is $5 at the north lot of the Mill from 7:30 - 8 a.m. The run will end in Kimballton at the Little Mermaid Fountain. T-shirts will be given to the winners in each age division and water and M & M’s will be provided to all participants. Salem Lutheran Homes will provide transportation back to Elk Horn after the event.

Show n Shine will be held at the Elk Horn Park from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and the Tivoli Parade will begin at 11 a.m. Grand Marshals are community volunteers Dan and Garnett Petersen. The parade will feature floats, bands, vintage cars and tractors, fire trucks, Tivoli Fest Royalty, horses, Hans Christian Andersen, and more surprises.

The Elk Horn Fire Station will have food and music throughout the day, ending the evening with pop-folk duo Dan & Kate from 6 - 8 p.m. and classic rock, country, and pop music by Third Wish Band from 9 - midnight.

Danish sandwiches will be available for purchase from noon - 4 p.m. at the Elk Horn Town Hall.

Both the Genealogy Center on Main Street and Bedstemor’s House on College Street will offer free admission from noon - 4 p.m. Saturday.

Don’t miss Strøget, Danish Walking Street, featuring an open air street market filled with vendors and food. Vendors will be on hand from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and food stands will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tivoli Country Store, Main Street Bake Sale will be from 9 am. to 2 p.m.

The Elk Horn Library will hosts children’s activities from noon - 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tivoli’s Firework Spectacular, sponsored by local merchants, will begin after dark and feature the Waymire Brothers Fireworks display.

The Danish Windmill will be open for visitors from 9 a .m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdday.

The Museum of Danish American will offer free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will feature several exhibits including “Papirkip: A Global and Timeless Art” and “Tattoo: Identity through Ink”.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will go to “Kids in The Village”, the new day care; upgrades to the city park restrooms; and upgrading the tennis courts to include Pickle Ball.

Check out the complete schedule on page 3B in this issue or the Tivoli Facebook page for more information.